Residents, tourists urged to get vaccinated after measles case reported in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials are urging residents and tourists in Florida to get vaccinated against the measles virus.

One measles case has been reported in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Officials did not say where the case was reported and they did not give any information on the patient.

Although measles was thought to have been eradicated in the United States in 2000, outbreaks of the disease have appeared in recent times.

Health officials said the single case does not constitute an outbreak, but they are urging residents and visitors to get vaccinated against the disease.

