Residents take advantage of new COVID-19 testing site in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - On day two of testing at Koinonia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, cars could be seen lined around the block as residents waited to get tested.

The site, located at 4900 W Hallandale Beach Blvd., will be open until 5 p.m., Thursday.

Those who got tested said they didn’t want to waste any more time not knowing their COVID-19 status.

“I started having the symptoms like coughing and I noticed my taste [was gone], so that’s why I knew something was wrong,” said Florence Adejobi, who got tested at the site.

The reality of the coronavirus crisis has set in for some residents.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Leonard St. Jean, who got tested. “I wish more people would take it more seriously.”

St. Jean and Adejobi got tested on the same day another 10,249 cases were reported in the state by the Florida Department of Health.

Broward County saw an increase of 1,263 cases on Thursday while 2,723 new cases of the virus were reported in Miami-Dade County and 20 were added in Monroe.

County leaders acknowledged the problem at a media conference on Wednesday saying nearly every ICU bed in Broward is full.

“Ninety percent of our ICU beds are filled,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. “It means we are at a place where we must do more to stop the spread of this virus.”

Holness said avoiding another shutdown will require residents to obey the mask mandate.

Meanwhile, officials are enforcing the guidelines.

“We are citing people. We are dealing with shutting down businesses, and we will keep that tone. This is a public safety issue. Unfortunately, warnings have not been enough,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Health officials are urging those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered to donate plasma to help treat current patients with the virus.

