Residents, staff members at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach get inoculated

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seniors at a retirement community in Pompano Beach are rolling up their sleeves for their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

John Knox Village partnered with Walgreens to distribute the Pfizer vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Around 12 pharmacists were at the property, administering the vaccine to those who volunteered to get it.

Approximately 115 vaccines were being distributed per hour.

By the end of the day, around 600 residents and 200 staff members are expected to be inoculated.

Health experts are hoping through education, staff members who may be a little reluctant to get the vaccine will get inoculated.

Those who get their first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday will have to return in 21 days to get their second dose.

7News spoke to residents within the community who said this is their first step back to normalcy.

“We can get out more, go do things more, see our families more and even our friends we haven’t been able to see,” said Bill Spiker, who got vaccinated.

“I’m hoping that eventually, we’ll be able to get back to somewhat normal, where we can go back to visiting our relatives that are in assisted living places,” said Loretta Neff, who got vaccinated.

“I think it’s going to improve, generally, the health of everybody,” said another vaccine recipient.

Officials with John Knox Village are hoping for a herd immunity to develop with the vaccine.

With thousands of residents and hundreds of staff members, they are hoping with at least 80% of residents and a large portion of the staff getting the vaccine, a safe environment can be created at the property.

