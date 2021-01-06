Residents, staff at John Knox Village receive first, second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being rolled out for distribution, more seniors who call assisted living facilities home received their dose of the vaccine.

Residents and staff at the John Knox Village located at 651 SW 6th St. in Pompano Beach lined up to receive the vaccine, early Wednesday morning.

Some residents received their first dose while most received their second.

About 250 to 275 staff and residents are expected to receive the vaccine before the day is over.

Administrators said there are an additional 700 people who need to be vaccinated, but that this is a good start.

The staff at the facility educated those who were initially reluctant of the process to make them more comfortable.

A few nurses reported getting chills after first receiving the vaccine, but all have since recovered.

Many residents told 7News they were grateful to get the vaccine, especially after several others have not been able to get it.

“I feel safer,” said resident Diane Delsimor. “I mean, I’ll still wear my mask, I’ll still avoid people in general just because I think that the disease will still be out there, but I feel I’ll have a better measure of protection against it and that’s very important, and to keep other people from getting it from me.”

Delsimor said her daughter is in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 which is why she is so grateful she is now protected against the virus.

