Residents set to protest Pembroke Pines gun show in wake of mass shootings

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - After the massacres in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, South Floridians are set to protest a gun show set to be held in Pembroke Pines.

The show is expected to be held at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, at 601 SW City Center Way, Saturday.

Attorney Barbara Markley, who is against the show, showed 7News cameras several signs she plans to use to protest the show.

“More guns in a community means more gun deaths and more gun injuries,” Markley said.

Markley said she has used the signs before when she fought for the city of Fort Lauderdale to cancel the gun show, and it worked.

“Cities seem to be under the mistaken impression that they are required to rent to a gun show,” Markley said. “The preemption, the law in Florida that says they can’t pass a law about guns, means that they are required to rent their property, and nothing could be further from the truth.”

Pembroke Pines City Commissioner Angelo Castillo said having the gun show in the city is offensive considering the massacres that just happened in El Paso and Dayton, but he said state lawmakers are making it impossible.

“The city attorney says whether you like it or not, you have to have these three events,” Castillo said. “Three gun show events, because that’s what the law requires, and it’s very, very frustrating, and it’s personally offensive to me. We’re seeing things coming out of Tallahassee now we’ve never seen before. We are the cities! We know best how to protect our people. Get out of our way, and let us do our job.”

The Pembroke Pines City Commission will meet to discuss the issue to see if there is an alternative at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

“You absolutely have a choice just like all these other cities that say, ‘No, thank you,’ to the gun show,” Markley said. “In Florida, a child is shot every 17 hours on average. We have a gun stolen every 26 minutes. We’re third in the nation for gun theft, and more guns is just more death.”

Castillo said there is so much conflicting information as to what they can and cannot do. The commissioner said they are hoping to resolve it when the commission meets.

The commissioners also expect to hear from many upset residents.

7News has reached out to the gun show for comment, but they have yet to respond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.