Residents, officials hold memorial for Goulds toddler killed by stray bullet

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and county officials held a candlelight memorial, Friday night, in memory of a 2-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Carnell Williams-Thomas was killed by a stray bullet while playing in the courtyard of the Arthur Mays Villas in the Goulds neighborhood, located near Southwest 214th Street and 114th Court, Dec. 15.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis Moss, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez and community residents attended the memorial, held at the site of the shooting.

The boy’s mother, Dorothy Williams, asked the public for help. “Please just help me ’cause I need this. I need to know what happened to my son,” she said. “To the person who did this — I know, I know it’s killing you inside. I know it is because he was a baby.”

The shooter remains at large.

“Trust me when I tell you that we will make an arrest,” said Perez. “Our detectives are committed, they’re dedicated to this case. This is all they do — They sleep this, they eat this, they breathe this.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

