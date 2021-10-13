LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens were evacuated from a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea apartment building last week and it could be months before they’re allowed back in.

Condo officials said Crane Crest Apartments, a mid-rise building along Ocean Drive, is having major electoral problems.

Residents were evacuated from the building on Friday.

According to residents, officials first noticed a problem when air conditioners stopped working. Shortly after, cooling water was leaking.

Upon further inspection, water had spread under the building and was gushing in the mechanical area.

About 60 people have been ordered to stay away from the building while repairs are being made.

