Residents in Deerfield Beach enjoy holiday weekend as Hurricane Dorian approaches

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tropical storm warning is in effect for Deerfield Beach and residents are enjoying their holiday weekend as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

On Monday, several people made their way to the beach to enjoy the water one last time before the storm rolls in.

7SkyForce HD flew over the shoreline near South Ocean Way where waves could be seen rolling in.

“I’ve got the food. I’ve got all that stuff, water and all that,” said Deerfield Beach resident Vinny Troilo. “Just kind of seeing what’s going on because I’m going to go inland on the other side of the intracoastal and my friends live on Dixie.”

Bars were still busy on Sunday night as patrons celebrated the holiday weekend.

“We just all came out just to have some relaxing drinks and kind of unwind the stressful situation,” said resident Courtney Harbison.

With Dorian’s potential storm surge and King Tides, many businesses along the beach have been boarded up.

“I’m a little bit nervous, yeah, but I guess just ride the wave,” said bar patron John Tuluck.

Deerfield Beach is expected to get hit with wind speeds of 40 miles per hour or stronger.

