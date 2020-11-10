Residents in Broward trapped, frustrated as floodwaters persist around their homes

(WSVN) - Residents in Broward County continue to battle the frustrations that come with the floodwaters Tropical Storm Eta left behind.

The sunshine has returned, but the drying out process is taking longer than most residents like.

In Lauderhill, the Swap Shop had to be closed temporarily after inches of water remain on the property.

Some employees returned to the property in hopes of going back to work, but the floodwaters got in the way of that.

“This is our livelihood here,” one man said.

Business owners and employees are not sure when they will be able to return to work.

“I don’t know what’s going on inside because nobody’s seen it,” one man said. “Nobody’s allowed to go inside.”

“Nobody has the right answer,” another man said. “You go upstairs, you try talking to the ladies, she’s going to throw it in somebody else. It’s like they don’t care half of the time.”

Some people said a pump problem may be to blame for the standing water.

“Without the pumps, we can’t do nothing,” one man said. “Hopefully they get the pumps fixed.. We want to just go in there and just check what’s going on in our business, at least. Try to save as much as we can.”

While some streets have dried out, the flooding is still rampant across Broward.

School bus drivers were forced to navigate through floodwaters before even leaving the terminal.

Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park also remains soaked and residents are upset.

Linda Lowell told 7News that she feels forgotten.

“It’s not a good feeling,” she said as she fought back the tears. “I just need the water vacuumed so I can get to my home. I have animals.”

Near Southwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street, the water, though slowly, has started to recede.

Dozens of families, however, are still trapped in their homes despite the city’s best efforts to clear the standing water.

“I can’t get to my house. The electricity is off,” Lowell said. “We’re like the forgotten part of Fort Lauderdale.”

Even after all the water has receded, many families will have to deal with the damage left behind.

Heather Bodden in Lauderhill said a canal near her home flooded and she had nearly four inches of water inside her home.

Fortunately, the water has gone down significantly.

Bodden said the water began to rise on Saturday and she began to worry on Sunday when she saw it approaching her home.

“The water started coming up Sunday afternoon,” she said. “The bridge was breached, so the water was running all the way down the road. It was just unbelievable. Then, my garage flooded with about six inches of water, and then here, they’ve been working for about two hours already, sucking up water out here.”

Bodden said she considers herself lucky because she had access to a family friend who is helping to clean the damage to her home.

