Residents gather for food distribution in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A free food distribution was held in Miami Gardens to feed a need in the community.

Residents lined up to get a bag of fruits, vegetables and other foods at Bennett M. Lifter Park, Thursday.

The city’s vice mayor joined volunteers to pass it all out.

The event is part of a partnership with S.E.E. Foundation — an organization that promotes community inclusion.

