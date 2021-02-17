Residents, fire officials deal with aftermath of Pembroke Pines double fire

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several families have been displaced after a deadly fire broke out twice among a row of town houses in Pembroke Pines.

The fire first broke out at Westfield Townhomes along the 8000 block of Palm Tree Lane, at around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters left the scene but had to return soon after when they received calls that the flames had rekindled.

Fire rescue crew members and residents on Wednesday returned to the scene where they could be seen boarding up windows and doors.

Just 24 hours earlier, the building was billowing with smoke and flames.

“The smoke was unbelievable,” said resident Dominic Treata, “unbelievable.”

Treata said he was fast asleep when a loud bang woke him up the first time.

His home was one of six that experienced fire, smoke or water damage that was bad enough to render his unit unsafe.

“I don’t expect to see much,” he said. “I don’t expect that, but the few things I got, I got to get. Got to.”

Treata returned to his unit on Wednesday morning to see if he could do a quick search inside his home of 40 years, but he had just missed the fire officials.

“They’re worried about me walking around and the roof coming in on me, you know,” he said.

Officials said two children who lived in the complex were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. At last check on Tuesday, they were in stable condition.

