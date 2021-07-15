NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents have been evacuated after a portion of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building’s roof collapsed.

7Skyforce HD flew over the building in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 68th Avenue at around 4:15 p.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel have arrived to the scene to assess the damage. No injuries have been reported so far.

Crews have also evacuated the building to ensure the residents’ safety. A group of firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building pulling up some material as they investigated the partial collapse.

Miami-Dade Police officers have cordoned off the area near the building and have closed off roads in the area. Motorists in the area should seek an alternate route.

The cause of the partial roof collapse remains unknown.

