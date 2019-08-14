Residents evacuated after fire sparks at Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out inside a unit.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Second Street, at around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured smoke rising from the structure.

Officials said the fire was contained to a unit on the fourth floor.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.