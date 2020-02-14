Residents displaced following fire at duplex near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Some residents have been displaced after a two-story duplex caught fire near Fort Lauderdale.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the home along Southwest 40th Terrace and 18th Street, Friday afternoon.

Officials said a family of seven escaped safely, but two of their cats died in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents with temporary housing.

