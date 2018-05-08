Residents concerned about Kendall sex offenders’ camp deliver petition to commissioner’s office

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned residents in Kendall delivered a petition to a commissioner’s office, and they want a sex offenders’ camp out of their neighborhood.

Thousands of signatures were on the petition, which was delivered Tuesday to Commissioner Joe Martinez. This comes after Miami-Dade County recently shut down a homeless camp near Hialeah, where more than 300 sex offenders live.

Some of those who were evicted from that area moved to Kendall, on Southwest 88th Street and Krome Avenue.

Residents have voiced their concern and said, outside of Commissioner Martinez’s office, they want a quick solution.

“My concern is the fact that we have sexual predators –homeless, sexual predators — residing or about to reside in this area,” said Kendall resident Ivan Carrandi.

Martinez’s Chief of Staff Ana Bustamante said they are working with state and local agencies.

‘As of yesterday, the police department issued trespass warnings in that property to get them out and we anticipate that they should be out of there by Friday,” said Bustamante.

Bustamante added that as soon as the property is vacated, the property owner has agreed to put up a fence around the area to prevent people from coming back.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.