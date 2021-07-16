NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Northwest Miami-Dade apartment building said they complained about issues with the building before the roof partially collapsed, causing all 36 units to be evacuated.

Elizabeth Monagas has been living at Lakeview Garden Condominiums, along Northwest 68th Avenue and 175th Street, for several years. She said concerned residents have been complaining to management about structural problems for months.

“I knew it was going to happen, and now, look at this,” Monagas said. “They are not paying attention to what they have to do. I mean, this is a situation that is not new. It has been told several times in meetings over here.”

Drone footage captured the extensive damage to the 47-year-old building a day after part of the mansard collapsed.

“The rest of the building, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but they have problems, a lot of problems,” Monagas said. “The swimming pool has problems. The restroom in the swimming pool, they have been closed for the time I’ve been living here for years. It could be more.”

No residents will be allowed to return to their units until the building is deemed safe.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava visited the site of the partial collapse, Thursday night. She said the building had passed its 40-year inspection.

However, Monagas said she is not sure how that was possible.

“How can it pass it? I really want to know,” she said. “I mean, it’s a very upsetting situation, and this is really bad for everybody.”

The American Red Cross has been helping families who have been displaced.

The cause of the partial collapse remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.