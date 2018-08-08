Residents, community leaders gather for ICE town hall meeting in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and community leaders gathered for a town hall meeting at the Miramar Cultural Center regarding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the city.

The facility along the 2800 block of Southwest 145th Avenue has been a site for many protests and issues for those who say they’ve been forced to wait in line for hours.

Residents have also complained about vehicles being towed away for lack of parking, and that parents and children have been subjected to difficult situations.

“Being in line for many hours, they’re under the sun, they’re under rain,” said Melissa Tavares with the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “We’ve been told that mothers with their babies aren’t allowed to enter the facility.”

Several community leaders were in attendance at the meeting, including Representatives Alcee Hastings and Frederica Wilson.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam was also in attendance, telling the crowd that there is little that can be done with a federal facility, even one within the city’s jurisdiction.

“Can’t control the activities that take place under that lease,” said Messam.

The city has set up tents and toilets for those waiting outside the facility, but only two are available compared to the hundreds that show up each day.

Lawyers have told the Florida Immigrant Coalition that the mayor can do more.

“The City of Miramar’s Mayor could assign a magistrate to review the numerous civil violations that have been reported out of the Miramar check-in center,” said Tavares.

No word has been given on whether the mayor will take up that option, but Miramar City Attorney Jaime Cole said there’s really nothing the city can do when dealing with the federal government.

