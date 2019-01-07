Residents clash over construction project in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction project meant to help low-income families is causing controversy in a South Florida neighborhood.

The lofty goal includes a 600-unit L-shaped building just off Northeast Fourth Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

“I think it would be students that are struggling,” said AIDS Healthcare Foundation spokesperson Imara Canady. “I think it’s folks that work in our restaurant industry that truly cannot afford to live in this city and community where they work.”

However, not everybody is on board.

Opponents believe the $70 million project, though privately funded by a subsidiary by the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, will lower property values and bring crime to the area.

The lot sits across Federal Highway from the upscale Rio Vista neighborhood.

Back in November, the Neighborhood Civic Association declared in a letter to Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen that it is opposed to the plan.

“Any number of units is a concern,” Sorensen said. “Do we have the infrastructure? Do we have the capacity to support them? So that’s job number one when we look at any project. It’s just a matter of what’s the right model? What’s the right location? What are the right services? That’s part of what residents are really seeking.”

Still, those in support of the project insist that prospective residents will have to submit to background checks before being approved.

“This will be a safe environment,” Canady said. “People who apply to live in this development will be vetted to ensure that they meet the qualifications that’s established.”

A meeting was held on Monday evening to answer questions regarding the plan.

Just before the meeting, supporters gathered near the Fort Lauderdale City Hall with signs that read, “#LOVETHYNEIGHBOR.”

