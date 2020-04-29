Residents, animal lovers left furious after workers disturb bald eagle nests in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A bald eagle nest at a Miami Gardens construction site is causing concern among residents and animal lovers, who want workers to respect the national symbol’s nest.

The residents and animal lovers said they are angry the nests are being disturbed and disrupted, but sadly, there’s not much that can be done to stop it.

“I’m upset because this is our national bird,” Suzette Frazier said. “I want to ensure that these birds’ safety is done even in spite of this construction.”

The residents and animal lovers said they are frustrated after bulldozers knocked down the trees where bald eagles live near Northwest 203rd Street and Sixth Avenue.

​They said the majestic birds have been calling the area home for years, and they do not want to see their habitat destroyed.

“I’m against removing the bird from its own habitat,” Lirio Perez said.

7News took the concerns to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who said the developers are within their right to build, saying in a statement, “The construction company is federally permitted.”

The residents were disappointed with FWC’s response.

“Some things are priceless, and saving our national bird is priceless,” Frazier said. “Why would you want to put a construction site here at the expense of a national treasure?”

They hope the animals can be relocated to a safe location.

