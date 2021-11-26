FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is giving thanks, this Thanksgiving.

“We are thankful for our health, family,” said Ibeth Ramia, visiting from Ecuador.

“I’m thankful for life, I’m thankful for being here,” said Asher Jaramillo.

People who live here and visitors a like are taking part in new and old traditions.

“We’re going to enjoy the beach, especially the beach,” said Ramia.

The Miami Beach Police Department on the sand, tweeted out a drone shot of beach goers enjoying the day.

Several restaurants and bars are open, like Versailles in little Havana, packed with people and celebrating the holiday.

“Here in Miami it’s latino style so we gotta have the latino version, put the turkey away,” said Hesly Trujillo.

Along Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, the busy boulevard is bustling.

“Looking around, going to some bars, some drinks and have some fun,” said Norman.

“Everyone was telling us November is a beautiful month,” said Claude.

Claude and Gose are visiting from cold Canada and are thankful to be enjoying Thanksgiving South Florida style.

“It’s better than cold, it’s better than snow of course,” said Claude and Gose.

