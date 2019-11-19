Residents allowed to return home after fire at Lauderhill assisted living facility

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at an assisted living facility in Lauderhill caused residents to be temporarily evacuated from their homes.

Investigators said a dryer caught fire in a laundry room along Northwest 42nd Street and Rock Island Road, Tuesday.

Residents were allowed back in after the smoke had cleared.

One staff member suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital.

