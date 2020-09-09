Residents across South Florida deal with flooding conditions on Wednesday

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy rainfall across South Florida is leaving roads flooded on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured flooded roadways in Hollywood near Muffet Street and South 14th Avenue.

It was a similar scene in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood along Northeast 29th Street.

Drivers could be seen driving at a slower pace to avoid damaging their vehicles on the flooded streets.

Traffic could be seen moving slowly on Interstate 95 near 79th Street as well.

