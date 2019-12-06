Resident: Woman steals wreath, points gun at Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a South Florida woman after surveillance video captured her stealing a Christmas wreath from a Hollywood home.

Surveillance cameras captured the woman outside of a home near Monroe Street and South Dixie Highway, Tuesday.

The video shows the woman banging on the door and windows of the home.

When a resident opened the door, he said she pointed a gun at him and stole a Christmas wreath.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

