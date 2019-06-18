Resident: 11 cars burglarized at Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex said 11 cars were broken into while they slept.

Nicole Loiten, an Atlantic Cypress Creek resident, located off Commercial Boulevard, woke up Tuesday morning and found that the parked vehicles were burglarized.

“We don’t feel safe,” Loiten said. “This apartment was advertised as a luxury apartment. It was advertised as being gated, that we would be safe and secure. Right now, we’re very concerned.”

One resident said 11 cars were hit in total and another could be seen with a dent to its trunk, possibly from a baseball bat.

“As of recently, it has increased, and we’re very, very concerned about our safety,” the man said.

“They smashed windows, they went in, and they searched, and they took valuables from these cars,” Loiten said.

For now, the victims are left to deal with the mess and hope their apartment complex tightens security.

“It’s very easy to get into this apartment, and it’s very concerning to us as residents,” Loiten said.

Residents said they want security cameras installed and gates that lock.

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

