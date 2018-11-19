Reserve Miami Police officer arrested for DUI in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A reserve police officer for the City of Miami has been arrested in Miramar for driving under the influence.

Miramar Police arrested Milton Roy Lovett overnight, Monday, charging him with driving under the influence with property damage.

The exact details around Lovett’s arrest are unclear. However, he is a reserve police officer for the city after he retired from 14 years of active duty service in 2013.

Lovett also has additional charges for resisting arrest and careless driving.

Lovett is expected to appear before a judge at some point, Monday.

