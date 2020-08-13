Researchers take water samples from Biscayne Bay days after fish kill

MIAMI (WSVN) - Researchers have taken water samples from Biscayne Bay days after thousands of dead fish were found floating in the water.

Christopher Boykin, of Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, could be seen pumping oxygen into the water on Thursday.

“I’ve seen fish die to a certain extent but not to this extent,” Boykin said. “We do have some pumps going into the water, so we oxygenated the water a little, and Frost Science came out with some 100% oxygen tanks.”

Fish kills are a common occurrence during the summer, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. When the water becomes very hot, oxygen levels drop, causing the fish to die.

As of Thursday, FWC does not believe the fish kill is related to human activity. However, some researchers believe something else may be causing the fish kill.

Ana Zangroniz is a researcher with the University of Florida. She believes the fish kill is a result of warm water, but she suspects other factors, such as sewage, may be involved.

“What this seems to be is perhaps a combination, or culmination, of a variety of stressors — sewage inputs, fertilizers, pesticides,” she said.

She took water samples to help pinpoint an exact cause, and she is waiting for the results.

At the same time, others have taken action to help protect the sea life.

Mike Rivas went fishing out of North Bay Village on Thursday. He saw animals in distress and felt compelled to help, so he grabbed as many as he could and moved them to a safer location.

“We’re going to release them there inside the bay, where they can have fresh water, and maybe they can have a chance to survive,” he said.

FWC said reports of fish kills have been coming in throughout the week, so they also collected water samples. They are awaiting the results of those samples.

