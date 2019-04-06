Researchers remove largest female python from Big Cypress National Preserve

(WSVN) - Researchers have captured what they are calling the largest python to ever be removed from the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Measuring over 17 feet and weighing 140 pounds, the female python was discovered with 73 developing eggs, Saturday.

Officials said the python was captured using a new approach where male pythons are tracked with radio transmitters to then help locate breeding females.

A Facebook post on the latest capture said, “all of the python work at Big Cypress is focused on controlling this invasive species, which poses significant threats to native wildlife.”

With the capture of pythons, researchers are also able to collect data to develop new removal methods.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.