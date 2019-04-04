Researchers predict slightly below-average 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Researchers are predicting a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season this year.

According to researchers at Colorado State University, researchers predict that there will be 13 named storms this year. Of those, five are expected to become hurricanes and two are expected to become major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is anything over a category 3.

Researchers said so far, the 2019 hurricane season is exhibiting characteristics similar to 1969, 1987, 1991, 2002, and 2009.

“1987, 1991, 2002 and 2009 had below-average Atlantic hurricane activity, while 1969 was a very active hurricane season,” said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of the report.

Despite their predictions, researchers recommend that residents prepare for anything.

“It takes only one storm near you to make this an active season,” said Michael Bell, associate professor in the CSU Department of Atmospheric Science.

