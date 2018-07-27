Researchers help rare butterfly take flight in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in almost a decade, a rare and endangered butterfly is flying in the main stretch of the Florida Keys.

The Miami blue butterfly is a delicate creature with a wingspan about as wide as an adult’s thumb. Researchers hope it can find a way to thrive in a fragile environment that needed extensive restoration after Hurricane Irma’s landfall with 130-mph winds last September.

About 150 dark blue, bean-sized chrysalises were placed in Long Key State Park on Tuesday. Jaret Daniels of the Florida Museum of Natural History says the first Miami blue butterflies emerged from their protective tubes Wednesday in the Layton park.

The Miami blue is one of two federally protected butterflies re-introduced in the island chain this week.

