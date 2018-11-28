Rescuers work to free teen trapped in abandoned bank vault in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers are working to free a teenager who became trapped in an abandoned bank vault in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue said two teens were walking around a vacated office building in the area of SR-441 and Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old, decided to enter the bank’s vault, only to have the door close behind him.

The teen’s friend called 911 about two hours later, according to fire rescue.

Firefighters are working with a vault specialist to try to free the teen. Officials tell 7News that steel rebar is preventing their saws from cutting through the concrete.

This is a developing news story. Stay with WSVN for updates.

