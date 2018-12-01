HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Security guards who raced to the rescue of a man inside a burning truck at Gulfstream Park were honored for their heroic actions.

The first responders were honored at a ceremony held at the Hallandale Beach destination, Saturday afternoon.

The Thanksgiving Day rescue took place after the victim went into diabetic shock and became unconscious inside the pickup truck when it caught fire in a parking lot.

The rescuers smashed windows in order to pull the man out and drag him to safety before the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

