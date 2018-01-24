Rescuers free manatee tangled in life vest in Fort Lauderdale waterways

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers worked for several hours to successfully catch a manatee swimming in the Intracoastal Waterway with a life vest tangled around it.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a rescue group arrived on scene and managed to capture the manatee in a net just before 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

They hoisted the manatee out of the water near One Key Drive and onto a grassy area near the dock to get the life jacket off.

Once they untangled the life vest from the animal’s back, rescuers worked together to get the manatee back into the water.

Initially, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded earlier in the day to reports of a “manatee in distress” in the Intracoastal Waterway near Sunrise Boulevard.

Officials said the manatee did appear to have some injuries on its back, possibly from boat propellers.

