Rescued manatees make public debut at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of manatees got their moment in the spotlight as they made their public debut at Miami Seaquarium.

Spookey and Plantaina made their debut in Virginia Key around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

Both were rescued in 2018 and have been in rehabilitation ever since.

Spookey was found injured by a boat while Plantaina was found abandoned.

“All the animals that comes to us, whether it’s an orphaned manatee calf like Plantaina or a manatee like Spookey here that has a boat propeller wound, we can pretty much handle all those injuries, and we try to give them everything they possibly need, so they can be successful, successfully return back out into the wild,” said Chris Plante of Miami Seaquarium.

Seaquarium officials said when Plantaina was brought in, she was only 28 pounds, making her the smallest manatee ever rescued.

