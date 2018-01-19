Rescued manatee finds way back into the wild

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescued manatee has found its way back into the wild.

Junebug the manatee left the Miami Seaquarium Thursday, where she was bottle-fed for more than a year. She was rescued as an orphan near Naples.

Junebug has since grown up and now weighs more than 800 pounds. After being dropped back into waters near Tampa, officials said they will use a satellite tag to monitor her progress.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.