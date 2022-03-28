MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Say hello to the newest adoptee at the Dolphin Research Center. A dolphin, Ranger, is adjusting to his new home in Marathon.

Ranger was rescued from the waters in southern Texas after suffering from dehydration and a respiratory infection.

He was left stranded after his mother died.

“Ranger is doing just fabulously here at DRC. He’s eating like a champ,” said Linda Erb from Dolphin Research Center. “He’s interacting and playing with his toys and he’s actually started to make more sounds. I think he hears our dolphins during the day, so he’s making all kinds of sounds in air which is really fun to see.”

Ranger will be introduced to the other resident dolphins once his quarantine period is over.

