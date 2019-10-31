Rescue organization passes out fliers for information on dog found burned in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A animal rescue organization passed out fliers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood seeking information that leads to an arrest after a dog was found burned to death in a driveway.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene at the corner of Northwest 95th Street and 25th Avenue, Tuesday.

Maria Gaspari of Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue walked the neighborhood and went from house to house with fliers in hand.

“Obviously, it’s someone sick,” Gaspari said. “I mean, a sick person can do this to an animal.”

Gaspari and others said they are doing what they can to help police.

“I was in shock,” Gaspari said. “I was speechless, but at the same time, it wasn’t a surprise because this happens all the time. Maybe not like this, you know, burning the dog, but the abuse — it’s every day in this area.”

“I hope that they catch the person that did this, and I hope they prosecute him,” volunteer Cynthia Clements said.

Gaspari added that this type of heinous animal abuse is all too common, and she wants to send a message that stopping that abuse is critical to keep communities safe.

“We need to understand as a society that whoever does this to an animal can do it to a kid, can do it to a woman,” Gaspari said. “It’s a criminal. Even though if you’re not an animal lover, you need to understand that this is not OK, and you need to do something about it.”

If you have any information on this burned dog, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

