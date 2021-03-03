Rescue crews transport man to hospital after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews had to transport a man to the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene near Northwest 31st Avenue and 77th Street to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the shooting.

