Rescue crews save blind horse stuck in Miramar pond

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to help a blind horse that was trapped in a pond in Miramar.

Miramar, Davie Fire and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 132nd Avenue and Old Miramar Parkway, Thursday morning.

The owners of the horse said they discovered her in the pond in their backyard and called for help.

“Well, Trinity I actually got from my granddaughter,” said Scarlett, the owner of the horse. “She rode a lot, now she’s away in college. She’s an old horse, she’s over 30 and she’s totally blind.”

Scarlett said she is thankful the horse is doing well.

7News cameras captured the horse happily grazing once again.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.