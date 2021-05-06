Rescue crews save blind horse stuck in Miramar lake

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed to help a blind horse that became trapped in a lake in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue, Davie Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 132nd Avenue and Old Miramar Parkway, Thursday morning.

The owners of the horse said they discovered her in the lake and called for help.

“Well, Trinity I actually got from my granddaughter. She rode a lot. Now she’s away in college,” said Scarlett, the owner of the horse. “She’s an old horse. She’s over 30, and she’s totally blind, so we don’t ride her anymore, but I don’t want to move her because she’s familiar with the area here. She knows where she’s going.”

But Trinity appeared to lose her way after she fell in the lake behind Scarlett’s home.

“The lake was down, about three feet, and she got a little too close to it and slipped and fell in,” said Scarlett.

At first, Trinity’s owners said, they tried to pull the animal out of the lake by themselves.

“I got a lead line on her, and she almost got out twice. She tried to get out, and she could not get her hind quarters over that three-foot embankment,” said Scarlett, “plus the muck that was at the bottom. She had nothing to really push on, so then she just got exhausted.”

It was then that Scarlett called for backup. With teamwork and some pulling and tugging, Trinity was finally freed.

Scarlett said she is thankful the horse is doing well.

“I can’t say enough about their response and about their help and how they finally got her out of the water,” she said.

7News cameras captured the horse happily grazing once again.

A veterinarian later checked out Trinity and said the horse is doing just fine.

