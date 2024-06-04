MIAMI (WSVN) - On Tuesday, Miami Dade Fire rescue received a call stating someone was sick at an apartment complex off the 9300 block of Southwest 40th Terrace in Southwest Miami Dade. However, rescue crews ended up having to transport 22 people to the hospital.

It appears to be a natural gas leak at the two story complex housing roughly 28 units. All the doors and windows are open to ventilate the houses.

Rescue crews were seen shutting off the natural gas in the back of the building.

Some of the symptoms associated with a natural gas leak are fatigue, severe headache, memory loss, and loss of concentration. Additionally, in extreme cases, loss of consciousness and suffocation.

7Skyforce provided an aerial view of the scene, where people and their dogs have evacuated their home and waited as first responders conducted a thorough search to check for the leak .

