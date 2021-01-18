Rescue crews respond to unresponsive baby in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have rushed an unresponsive baby in Pompano Beach to the hospital.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at an apartment complex along the 500 block of Northwest 34th Street at approximately 9:12 a.m., Monday.

A 5-month-old baby was transported to North Broward Medical Center in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen standing outside of an apartment on the second floor of the building.

