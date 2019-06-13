Rescue crews respond to officer-involved rollover crash in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews are currently on the scene of a crash involving a police cruiser and a tractor-trailer in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 14th Street and 82nd Avenue just before 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Doral Police officials, a Miami-Dade Police officer attempted to avoid crashing into the trailer before rolling over.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where two fire rescue units could be seen around the car flipped on its side.

It is unclear if any of the drivers involved were injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

