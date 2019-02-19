Rescue crews respond to Miami townhouse fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fast-moving fire spread throughout a home in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 20th Street and Third Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Firefighters temporarily blocked nearby roads as they battled the blaze.

7News spoke with a neighbor who said he called emergency crews.

“I smelled smoke and I called 911, and it just burst into flames,” Elvis Stevens said. “I heard a guy yell and I tried to kick the gate in, and I couldn’t do it. Then the police showed up.”

Video from the scene showed a charred second floor room with its window partially broken.

It remains unclear if the home was occupied or if anybody was hurt.

