Rescue crews respond to gas leak in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews are currently investigating a reported gas leak at a North Miami Beach business plaza.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along the 3400 block of 163rd Street, just before 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, six units are investigating after a call came in about a strong gas smell coming from one of the offices.

No injuries have been reported.

All occupants inside of the building have been evacuated as a precaution.

