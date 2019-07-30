Rescue crews respond to car in Doral canal

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are currently on scene of a car in a canal in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 75th Street and 116th Avenue just before 6 a.m., Tuesday.

It is unclear if there were any victims involved.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays.

