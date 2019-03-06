Rescue crews respond to apartment fire in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a dozen rescue units helped extinguish a fire that engulfed several apartments in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Beach Police were called to the area of Northeast 167th Street and 18th Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Wednesday.

7News spoke with a neighbor at the scene who said she was awoken by loud banging as officials told everybody to evacuate.

“So I got up, I grabbed the dog real fast, and I got my son up,” said Connie Palenque. “I didn’t know what was going on. We were looking and I didn’t see no fire at first, but when you walked around the corner, you see the fire on top of the roof.”

A man who lived in one of the two units that were badly damaged said he believes the fire started somewhere on the roof or in the ceiling.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire or if there’s any injuries.

