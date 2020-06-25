Rescue crews respond after helicopter crashes in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A helicopter has crashed in Coconut Creek.

The aircraft crashed in the area of Tradewinds Park and Stables near Sample Road, just a short time before 12:30 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene as fire rescue crews responded to the heavily-wooded area.

The pilot has reportedly been extricated from the helicopter.

It remains unknown what condition the pilot is in.

It appears there has not been any fire following the crash.

