FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews pulled a car from a boat ramp in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said they found the vehicle submerged in the water near Southwest Seventh Avenue and Fourth Court, Tuesday night.

There were no reports of anyone being in the vehicle at the time of discovery.

It remains unclear if the incident was intentional or an accident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.