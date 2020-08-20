Rescue crews investigate after fire breaks out at Miami Beach building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Miami Beach building.

Firefighters responded to an apartment building located at Wayne Avenue and 73rd Street just after midnight, Thursday.

Images provided by the American Red Cross showed extensive damage done to the building.

They were on the scene helping those who were affected.

One unit on the first floor sustained the most damage, but several others were also affected.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

