Rescue crews extricate man on Flagler Street bridge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after rescue crews worked to rescue him from a shaft on bridge in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews said the man fell off the Flagler Street Bridge which extends over the Miami River, Friday.

MDFR said the man was walking across the bridge while maintenance work was being done.

According to firefighters, an access patch on the bridge was open, and the company that was working on the bridge had cones surrounding the patch as well as a spotter that was warning people to stay away.

The spotter allegedly warned the man to stop walking, but he did not listen and continued to walk when he fell about 15 feet.

He did not fall into the water, but onto an area close to the mechanics where the components that raise and close the draw bridge are located.

MDFR was able to pull the man out before rushing him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The man is in stable condition, according to firefighters, but has suffered serious injuries.

